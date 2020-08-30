BSNL Introduces Rs 1,499 Plan With 24GB Data and Unlimited Voice Calling for 395 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan for its customers PV-1499. BSNL made the announcement of the plan through the BSNL Chennai Twitter account. Much recently the telco announced a revision on the payment collection date for its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers. Until now, the FTTH customers got 21 days for making payments from the date of invoice, but that’s been changed to 15 days now. So the customer has to mandatorily pay the bill in the first 15 days from receiving it. Coming back to the PV-1499, it is available for customers from September 1, 2020.

BSNL PV-1499: Benefits Detailed

The BSNL PV-1499 is going to be in the offerings from September 1, 2020, for the customers of the telco. It comes with 24GB FUP data. Along with the data, there is an unlimited voice calling benefit included as well. The voice calling also has a FUP limit of 250 minutes every day. After that, the customer will be charged in the standard rate for making voice calls. There is free 100 SMS/day included in the plan as well.

As a promotional offer, people who will buy the plan in the first 90 days of its introduction will be eligible to get extra validity. First of all, the PV-1499 has a validity of 365 days (1 year). But with the promotional offer, the original validity of the plan will extend by 30 days. So the total validity of the plan will become 395 days. Customers can get this plan from the website of BSNL or can text ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ to 123 from their registered BSNL number.

More Plans from BSNL With Year-Long Validity

The PV-1499 is the latest prepaid plan to enter the plans which come with a year-long validity from BSNL. There are more year-long plans from BSNL you can consider before you go for this one. You can select the PV-365 plan. It comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan offers 250 minutes of unlimited voice calling every day along with 2GB data/day which reduces to 80 Kbps after consumption and resets at midnight. It also offers 100 SMS/day to the customers. One important thing to remember about this plan is that all the freebies come for the first 60 days only. So after the first 60 days of free service, to make calls or use data, the customer will have to purchase voice and data vouchers from the telco.

There are more plans from BSNL which are actually more expensive and offer more than one-year validity. You can consider those plans as well if you are looking for a long-term prepaid plan from BSNL.