Reliance Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan is Ahead of Similarly Priced Plans from Airtel and Vi

After taking India’s prepaid market by storm, Reliance Jio has finally set its eyes on the postpaid market. Announced back in 2018, the JioPostpaid Plus plans were finally launched by the company a couple of months ago. As always, Reliance Jio is offering the best postpaid plans in the industry. Before the introduction of these new JioPostpaid Plus plans, the telco used to provide just one postpaid plan priced at Rs 199. The new postpaid plans start at Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 1,499. Right after the introduction of Rs 399 JioPostpaid Plus plan, Airtel brought back its entry-level Rs 399 plan across all telecom circles. Vi’s postpaid plans currently start at Rs 299 in select circles for new customers and for the existing users the telco is providing plans starting at Rs 399. Continue reading to know how the JioPostpaid Plus of Rs 399 is a better offering compared to that of Airtel and Vi’s Rs 399 plan.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 399 Plan: Benefits Detailed

The Rs 399 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 75GB of data benefit per month along with up to 200GB data rollover facility. There are also other benefits like unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for one billing cycle.

The best part of choosing Reliance JioPostpaid Plus plan of Rs 399 is OTT subscriptions; The telco is providing free access to OTT platforms like Netflix Mobile plan of Rs 199, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 and Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399. Besides, customers will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn and Unlimited Caller Tunes.

Airtel and Vi Rs 399 Postpaid Plans Detailed

Talking about the Rs 399 postpaid plan of Bharti Airtel, it comes with 40GB data benefit, unlimited voice calling to any network within the country and 100 SMSes per day for one rental period. Users also carry forward the data up to 200GB with this Rs 399 postpaid plan. Customers only get free access to Airtel Xstream app. Sadly, Airtel is not offering additional OTT platform subscriptions. Airtel’s postpaid plans with OTT subscriptions start at Rs 499 and above.

Moving onto Vi’s postpaid plan of Rs 399, it comes with 40GB data benefit, up to 200GB data rollover facility, 100 SMS for one month and unlimited voice calling. Similar to Bharti Airtel, Vi is also providing free access to just Vi Movies & TV service.

As you can see, the OTT subscriptions available with JioPostpaid Plus plan of Rs 399 cleary make the difference here. Even with its base plan, Jio is providing free access to OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Even Jio’s mobile apps like JioTV and JioCinema offer more live TV channels and VOD content than those of Airtel and Vi.