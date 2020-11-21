Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans: Rs 199 Starting Price, Up to 335 Days Validity and More

Reliance Jio recently became the leading telecom service provider in India. In the process, the telco also became the first operator to cross the 400 million subscriber base mark. Reliance Jio stirred the entire market a few years ago by implementing prepaid plans with daily data benefit. After the tariff revision in December 2019, Reliance Jio is offering prepaid plans with 1GB daily data, 1.5GB daily data, 2GB daily data and 3GB daily data. The 1GB daily data plans are very limited and the majority of Jio subscribers will choose the 1.5GB daily data plans as they come in different price points and better validity. The 1.5GB daily data plans from Reliance Jio are Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 555, Rs 777 and Rs 2,121. They offer up to 504GB of data and 336 days of validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

The first plan part of Jio’s 1.5GB Daily Data Packs is the Rs 199 one. It comes with 28 days validity and 1.5GB data per day that totals to 42GB at the end of the validity period. Users will also get 64 Kbps after FUP speeds. As for the voice calling, users ger unlimited Jio to Jio calls and non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes. There’s also 100 SMSes per day benefit and free access to Jio’s apps like JioCinema, JioTV and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

The second plan on the list is priced at Rs 399 which again comes with 1.5GB data per day totalling at 84GB at the end of 56 days. Jio is also offering Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 2,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 100 SMSes per day, 64 Kbps after FUP speed and free access to Jio apps.

It is said to see Reliance Jio capping the non-Jio voice calls with all its prepaid plans, whereas the competitors- Airtel and Vi are currently offering truly unlimited voice calls.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Third on the list is the Rs 555 prepaid recharge. It is one of the affordable prepaid plans from Jio with 84 days validity. Combined with some cashback offers, Jio users can avail the Rs 555 plan for around Rs 500. As for the benefits, the telco is providing 126GB of data divided into 1.5GB per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio FUP minutes of 3,000 and 100 SMSes per day. Similar to the other plans mentioned above, this pack from Jio also has the 64 Mbps after FUP speeds benefit.

Reliance Jio Rs 777 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

A couple of months ago, Jio launched the Rs 777 prepaid plan. Similar to the Rs 555 plan, this recharge also comes with 1.5GB data per day for 84 days which totals at 126GB. Jio is providing an additional 5GB data which takes the total data benefit to 131GB. Besides the unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, non-Jio FUP minutes of 3,000 and 100 SMSes per day benefits, customers will also get free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Lastly, we have the Rs 2,121 prepaid plan with 336 days validity and a whopping 504GB data benefit spread across 1.5GB per day. The plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period. There’s also the free access to Jio apps benefit.