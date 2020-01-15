Vodafone Brings New Rs 99 and Rs 555 Prepaid Plans to Make More Affordable Offerings

Highlights The Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans are live in select circles only

It has been quite some time since we last saw the launch of a new prepaid plan by the private telecom operators. When it comes to launching new prepaid plans, the state-led telecom operator, BSNL is always on the forefront. However, the most notable thing that happened last with the private telecom operators was the data tariff hike which came towards the end of 2019. But, in a new move, Vodafone has announced the launch of new prepaid plans for its subscribers. The new prepaid plans that Vodafone has launched for its subscribers include the Rs 99 and the Rs 555 prepaid plan. It is worth noting that these plans might resemble some of the prepaid plans which were launched a while ago by Reliance Jio. The thing to note about these plans is that these plans do not fit into the previous validity range which Vodafone offers, but for the subscribers who do not want to spend too much and too less on their prepaid recharges, these two will offer a mid-way for the customers.

Vodafone Rs 99 Prepaid Plan Details

Firstly, let’s talk about the Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone. This prepaid plan comes with 18 days of validity for the subscribers. In this period, the customers enjoy 100 SMS for the entire validity period, and it also bundles 1GB data for the entire length of 18 days too. The subscribers also get access to unlimited calling as well. In terms of additional benefits, the subscribers will get ZEE5 subscription which is worth Rs 999, and they also get the complimentary Vodafone Play subscription. This plan by Vodafone is currently live in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles.

Vodafone Rs 555 Prepaid Plan Details

The next plan which has been newly introduced by Vodafone is the Rs 555 prepaid plan. Unlike the Rs 99 prepaid plan, this plan comes with daily data benefit along with other benefits. The validity of this prepaid plan is 70 days. So, for the subscribers who are looking for a prepaid plan between the 56 days validity one and the 84 days validity one, this is the prepaid plan that they should go for. Throughout the 70 days, the subscribers of the Rs 555 prepaid plan will get 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. Along with this, there would also be the unlimited calling benefit too. Additional benefits in this plan also include the ZEE5 subscription and the Vodafone Play subscription. Currently, this new plan by Vodafone is only valid in Mumbai.

New Vodafone Plans Comparison

If we look at these prepaid plans closely, then we would find that the Rs 99 prepaid plan is a slightly toned-down version of the Rs 149 prepaid plan which Airtel is also offering. This prepaid plan ships 2GB data for the entire validity of 28 days. As opposed to this, the Rs 99 plan ships 18 days validity and 1GB data. Also, the Rs 555 prepaid plan is a smaller version of the Rs 598 prepaid plan being provided by the telcos. The Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity and the 1.5GB daily data benefit. With the slight price decrease to Rs 555, the plan reduces the validity to 70 days. After the data tariff hike, both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have witnessed a reduced interest in the higher-priced offerings, in such a scenario, these new slightly budget based offerings will help the consumers in making a more economical choice of prepaid plans.