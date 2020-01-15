Honor Vision TV With HarmonyOS to Launch in India Soon Alongside MagicBook Laptop

Highlights The Honor Vision TV will come with HarmonyOS which is Honor's own OS

Honor will also launch the MagicBook laptops in India as well

Both of these products are expected to launch at the end of first quarter of 2020

The Huawei sub-brand Honor had had a small break from the Indian smartphone industry as the brand was out of the market for a full seven months. But, now with the launch of Honor 9X, the company has stepped back again into the game. However, the launch of the Honor 9X could not attract as many eyeballs as the people had expected. Because of the light chipset which the Honor 9X packs, the phone did not manage to make a lot of hype during its launch. But, it is quite possible that Honor might make up for this with the launch of other things and by other things we mean products other than smartphones. Now that Honor has forayed back into the Indian market, it might also launch a new laptop series and a Smart TV lineup. Honor has already made its mark in the wearable market with the launch of the Honor Band 5i fitness band. But this could be the start of a new series with the MagicBook laptops and the Vision TV by Honor.

Vision TV By Honor to Run HarmonyOS

Since we are pretty sure about Honor’s aim in India which is to expand its product categories, it is quite possible that the Huawei sub-brand might launch its MagicBook laptop and the Vision TV by the end of the first quarter of 2020 or in the early days of the second quarter of 2020.

Regarding this, we have some official word from the Honor as Charles Peng, President of Honor India remarked, “We are bringing our laptops to India maybe at the end of the Q1 or by beginning of Q2. We are working with the HQ team to meet the demands of the Indian market. Maybe some of them would be the ones that are already launched in China, and maybe some would be designed for the Indian market.” Now that we are pretty sure about the launch of the MagicBook laptops in India, the next question is about the specifics and which laptop model will be launched first. However, about that, we have little to no information, but one thing is sure, and that is the online sales channel which Honor will follow first for its laptops in India.

Honor Vision TV to Launch Side by Side MagicBook Laptop

The first time that Honor had launched its Vision Smart TV was back in August last year, when the TV went for sale in Honor’s home market. In the Indian Mobile Congress, Honor had also showcased the TV in October last year. The highlight of the Honor Vision TV is that it is the first product from Honor to come with HarmonyOS operating system which is made in house by Honor. As for the launch of the Vision TV by Honor, the timeline is expected to be the same as the launch of the MagicBook laptops. The Honor India President has also remarked that the brand is working with content partners like Netflix and Hotstar to stack up the Vision TV with relevant content for the public.

Many Brands Foraying Into Smart TV Sector

It is worth noting that more and more brands in India re foraying into the Smart TV segment. While Xiaomi has already established its stronghold in the affordable Smart TV range, OnePlus, Nokia and other brands are the newcomers in this category who have also launched their Smart TVs in India. Other brands like VU are also some of the notable names which are launching smart TVs in India which are getting attention from the public. As for the laptops, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the RedmiBook in India this year, sometime later.