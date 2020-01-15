VU Launches New Cinema TVs With Android TV, 40-Watt Sound Bar and 500 Nits Brightness

Highlights The VU Cinema TVs come with 500 nits brightness

The VU Cinema TVs run Android TV 9 Pie out of the box

The soundbar on the VU Cinema TV comes with a 40-watt speaker

In 2019, we saw the launch of a lot of Smart TVs in India. However, there were very few TVs that stood out from the rest. While some of the TVs were priced aptly and debuted with 55-inch screen size, the other TVs were mostly unreasonably priced. Among these brands was also another notable brand, VU. Today, in an event held in Mumbai, VU has launched a new TV series which is called the VU Cinema TV. The VU Cinema TV comes with a new proposition, and it aims to bring the Cinema experience to the consumers inside their living rooms. VU has launched the Cinema TVs in three variants which include the 43-inch, 50-inch and the 55-inch sizes. There are also a lot of new features on the VU TV which the brand has touted about. Here is all that you need to know about the newly launched VU TV.

VU Cinema TV Features Detailed

One of the unique features which VU has touted about Cinema TV is the brightness. VU has remarked that the brand uses a new technology called the Pixelium technology which it has coated upon its panel to replicate the polycarbonate brightness of the movie theatres. Using this technology, VU has achieved the brightness of 500 nits on the panel, as opposed to the 300 nits which VU has claimed is prevalent on the other 4K TVs. Another highlighting aspect of the VU TVs is the sound which also caters to the Cinema-like experience of the TV. There is a front soundbar on the TV which is placed on the chin and the only thick bezel of the TV. The speakers on the VU TV includes a 40-watt multi-dimensional front soundbar for better audio quality and surround sound. The VU Cinema TV also boasts of having Dolby Vision to enhance the audio and video quality and to bring the TV’s picture quality closer to Cinema.

VU Cinema TV Unique Features and Software

Amongst the other features of the VU Cinema TV, the brand has said that it has used 100% robotic assembly to achieve uniform brightness across the panel. On the VU Cinema TV, the users will find uniform brightness on the sides and the centre. On the software front, the VU Cinema TV will boot Android 9 Pie, and the buyers can expect applications like Netflix and Hotstar to accompany this. Not only this, but the remote of the VU Cinema TV will include dedicated Hotkeys which will allow the users to access Netflix and other applications quickly. Also, the remote will have a dedicated voice search button which will allow the users to search for content using the Google Assistant. Another unique feature which VU is shipping on its Cinema TV is the easy casting for Apple iPhones. While casting for Android devices is pretty easy courtesy of the Chromecast, the VU Cinema TV will allow the same for the Apple iPhone users as well.

VU Cinema TVs Pricing in India

Now coming to the pricing of the VU Cinema TV, the brand has definitely priced its Cinema TV very competitively, and it is bound to compete hard with the likes of Xiaomi Mi TV and other brands, especially in the 55-inch variant. The price for the 43-inch variant of the Cinema TV has been set at Rs 26,999, and the price of the 50-inch VU Cinema TV has been set at Rs 29,999. Lastly, the 55-inch variant of the VU Cinema TV is priced at Rs 33,999. VU has also noted that the TVs will be available starting January 18 on Amazon.