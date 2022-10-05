Launch of Nothing Ear (Stick) Scheduled for October 26 Worldwide and in India

Launch information for Nothing Ear (stick) has been released. On October 26 at 7:30 IST, the TWS earphones will go on sale both internationally and in India. The future product will be the second audio gadget following the ear (1), which made its debut last year. The Ear (stick) has been teased by the Carl Pei-helmed corporation in advance of its release this month. Nothing has provided us with much new details about the Ear (stick) besides a glimpse at its outside.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Design and Other Specifications (Expected)

The tool will be packaged in a brand-new cylindrical charging case. In contrast to the bottom portion of the casing, which is painted white, the spinning cover is transparent in design. The charging case has another side that is red in colour. Nothing indicates that the shape is "influenced by classic cosmetic silhouettes and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets.”

The Nothing Ear (stick) is anticipated to have the same semi-transparent look in addition to the new charging and storage case. Although the specific design has not been made public, the brand has stated that it would have a half-in-ear design. Along with "excellent acoustics," the earphones are said to provide "supreme comfort.”

Furthermore, according to some leaked information, the casing will be powered by a 350mAh battery, while the Nothing Ear (stick) earphones would have a 36mAh battery cell. The IP52 rating for splash resistance applies to the earphones. Although it hasn't been confirmed, the Nothing Ear (stick) is rumoured to be a less expensive set of earbuds from the company. As a result, it might not have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was one of the primary characteristics of the Nothing Ear (1).

For the time being, these are just rumours, so we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt. In the next weeks as the official debut draws closer, more information about the Nothing Ear (stick) should be accessible, along with other information like pricing and availability.