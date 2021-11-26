Nothing Ear (1) Gets Rs 700 Price Cut In India



Nothing, the London-based company founded by the former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launched its first-ever product - the Nothing Ear (1) in July this year. It is a one-of-its-kind transparent TWS earbuds that comes with wireless charging support, and ANC as well. If you wanted to purchase this pair of TWS earbuds from the company, then there is good news for you as it costs relatively lesser now.

Nothing Ear (1) Price Cut

The Nothing Ear (1) was launched in India for Rs 5,999 and was available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. After this, the component supply chain issue made headlines and many brands started hiking the cost of their offerings. As a result, the Nothing Ear (1) also received a price hike, which took its cost to Rs 6,999.

Now, it has received a price cut of Rs 700, which takes its pricing down to Rs 6,299. However, there is no official confirmation if this is a temporary or permanent discount. So, if you want to buy the Nothing Ear (1), then this is the right time.

Nothing Ear (1) Specifications And Features

To recap its features, the Nothing Ear (1) flaunts a transparent outer casing for the earbuds along with a transparent charging case. It features 11.6mm dynamic drivers that are provided by Teenage Engineering and the earbuds weigh 4.7 grams each. The other features of the Nothing Ear (1) include in-ear detection and it lets users adjust the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), change the Equalizer setting, and activate Transparency Mode.

The Nothing Ear (1) settings can be adjusted via the Ear 1 companion app that is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Other features of the Nothing Ear (1) include IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The pair of earbuds comes with Google Fast Pair and gets touch controls for media playback, transparency modes, noise cancellation and volume controls.

Nothing Ear (1) supports Qi wireless charging and features a USB Type-C port. Powering the TWS earbuds is a 570mAh battery that is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 5.7 hours per charge and up to 34 hours while taking the charging case into the consideration.