Nothing ear (1) Buds Is Tech Art

Nothing has launched the ‘ear (1)’ buds globally today. The company has chosen to price the device a little cheaper in India than what it is offering to the users globally. Nothing ear (1) buds truly look like a piece of art. The ear (1) buds have all the ‘premium’ features that a truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone has. But most importantly, the Nothing ear (1) buds stand out in the market when compared with Apple AirPods, OnePlus Buds, and more similar looking products. Let’s take a look at the complete features of the product and understand what makes it click.

Nothing ear (1) Buds Specifications

Nothing ear (1) buds come in a transparent case. This might be a turn off for few users, but there’s a big reason behind it. The transparent case allows users to check if they have their earbuds inside the case without opening it before they carry it out of their home. Then they are super light and weigh only 4.7 grams.

The ergonomic design of the ear (1) will allow it to sit perfectly in the ears of the users and not fall out easily. To ensure that users get a rich sound experience with solid bass, Nothing equipped the ear (1) with an 11.6mm dynamic driver. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in two different modes - the light mode and the maximum mode. Users can switch between the two ANC modes depending on their needs. There is also a transparency mode to allow users to hear almost everything that’s happening around them.

The ear (1) can run comfortably up to 4.5 hours, and with the charging case, that time jumps to 25 hours which is decent. For charging, the ear (1) can deliver 1.2 hours of performance in just 10 minutes of charging. It can also charge wirelessly.

Further, the Nothing ear (1) comes with an IPX4 rating making it sweat and splash resistant and it also supports in-ear detection to intelligently pause and play content depending on what the user is doing.

Nothing ear (1) Buds Price in India

The Nothing ear (1) Buds have launched for a price of Rs 5,999 and will be directly sold through Flipkart in India. Compared to other nations, the pricing of the ear (1) buds in India is slightly at the cheaper end. The true quality and functionality of the earphones will only be out once we have reviewed them. They will be available in India starting August 17, 2021.