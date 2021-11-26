Vodafone Idea Showcases Use Cases of 5G Networks in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently showcased 5G network use cases and solutions for digital India. The telco shared the wide range of 5G network use cases that it has been testing in Pune, Maharashtra and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The 5G use cases are meant for both enterprises and consumers. The third-largest telco had partnered up with Ericsson and Nokia along with Indian startups and ecosystem players including Tweek Labs, L&T Smart World & Communication, Athonet and Vizzbee.

Vodafone Idea Showcases 5G Use Cases With Ecosystem Partners

Vodafone Idea demonstrated the 5G technology for multiple use-cases including cloud gaming, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart healthcare, smart workplace, smart education, smart agriculture, and more.

The telco was able to achieve peak download speeds of 4.1 Gbps and 217 Mbps upload speeds in the trial location Pune. The telco is conducting 5G trials using the spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

For the 5G trials, DoT has provided the telco with 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band, 800 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band, and 1000 MHz of spectrum (4 x 250) in the 70 GHz to 80 GHz spectrum for backhaul.

The 5G trial network set up by Vodafone Idea (Vi) in Pune is leveraging Ericsson Radios and Ericsson Dual Mode Core based on cloud-native technology. All the use cases demonstrated in Pune have been developed over Ericsson’s 5G technology solutions.

However, in Gandhinagar, Vodafone Idea is utilising Nokia’s AirScale portfolio solutions for testing 5G use cases. The telco also demonstrated the 5G network trials and use cases development that has been happening in Gandhinagar through a special live telecast in Pune.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) said that Vi is preparing to take India on the next journey of 5G wireless communications.

Through the 5G use cases demonstrated by Vodafone Idea, it is evident that network technology is going to change the way people communicate with each other and also the way machines communicate.