Vodafone Idea, Ericsson Test 5G for Healthcare with mmWave Spectrum

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Ericsson have partnered up to showcase or demonstrate the power of 5G to bring healthcare access to remote parts of the country. With 5G, the healthcare sector is going to benefit a lot, as well as patients from across the country, will be able to access healthcare services on the go.

For the trial, Vodafone Idea used the 3.5 GHz mid-band spectrum and the 26 GHz mmWave spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Pune city. The telco deployed Ericsson radios and Ericsson Dual Mode Core based on cloud-native technology comprising of 5G SA, 5G NSA & LTE packet core functions.

Vodafone Idea, Ericsson Partner Up to Test 5G for Healthcare in India

With the help of high-speed data and low latency, a doctor located in the urban area could carry out an ultrasound scan on a patient who is far away in a rural location. This test will showcase the reach of the 5G networks and would also enable high quality and easy healthcare access to rural India in the future.

Both the companies also showcased the fixed wireless access (FWA) and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications with 5G.

With 5G, the network technology won’t just be limited to the direct average consumers but would also help enterprises, the healthcare sector, and the government in growing the economy of the country.

All the major industries are expected to leverage 5G for enhancing their overall operations and boosting business with digitalisation. It is worth noting that on Monday, Vodafone Idea had announced that it had partnered up with startups to test the innovative use cases of the 5G technology.

Vi had announced partnerships with Vizzbee and Tweek Labs to conduct tests on Aerial Traffic Management and Motion Capture System with the power of 5G networks. It is great to see Vodafone Idea getting aggressive with 5G trials. This will ensure that the telco is ready with 5G as fast as possible.