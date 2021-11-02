Redmi Note 11 5G to Arrive In India as Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi, which branched out from Xiaomi just unveiled a slew of new smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 series recently. The new series comprises the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones. While these devices were unveiled in their home market in China, there is no word regarding their global release.

When it comes to the Indian market, there were reports that the Redmi Note 11 Pro variants could be rebranded for the Indian market. Now, there is evidence regarding the vanilla variant and its possible rebranding for the country.

Redmi Note 11 India Variant

It has been tipped that the Redmi Note 11 could be launched in the country with the rebranded moniker Redmi Note 11T. This was revealed by a Twitter-based tipster @Kacskrz. Redmi could likely launch the Redmi Note 11 in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. This is not surprising as the brand followed the same with the Redmi Note 11's predecessor.

Furthermore, the same tipster claimed that the upcoming smartphone in the country could be launched in the global market as the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is slated to be launched in the country on November 9.

The strings posted by the tipster shows that the Redmi Note 11 could carry the codenamed evergo. Notably, the Poco M4 Pro 5G carries the codename evergreen and that of the Redmi Note 11T 5G meant for the Indian market could be codenamed evergoin.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

In terms of specs, the Redmi Note 11 that will be launched as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India could be launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone could feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

Running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box, the Redmi smartphone in question could come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with 50MP and 8MP sensors and a 16MP selfie camera.

While we know pretty much all the details regarding the Redmi Note 11T 5G, its exact launch date is yet to be revealed. We can expect the same to be revealed in the near future.