Poco M4 Pro 5G FCC Listing Discloses Storage Options

One of the upcoming smartphones that has been making the rounds on the internet is the Poco M4 Pro 5G. While there is no clarity regarding when this smartphone will see the light of the day, it has been spotted passing through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of US hinting that it is nearing its launch date. The certification site reveals some key details of this smartphone that could be launched soon.

Poco M4 Pro 5G FCC Listing

As its name implies, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is believed to arrive with support for 5G NR connectivity apart from other aspects including GSM, LTE, WCDMA, 5 GHz Wi-Fi, NFC, GNSS, FM and Bluetooth. The presence of FM has been hinted by a tipster and it is specified that the earphones will be used as an antenna. Eventually, this confirms the presence of a headphone jack on the Poco M4 Pro 5G. This is not surprising though some budget smartphones are planningto give up on this aspect.

Given that the FCC listing confirms that there will be two 5G bands - N77 and N78, this raises concern for many. However, these two bands should suffice for users in India as the country has earmarked 3300-3600 MHz bands for 5G. Notably, the N77 and N78 5G bands operate within the frequency range of 3200 to 4200 MHz.

Besides connectivity, the FCC certification database also reveals the possible storage options of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone’s base variant could feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. On the other hand, the high-end variant could arrive with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Unfortunately, the FCC listing does not provide any further details regarding the upcoming Poco smartphone.

Already, we know that the specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 5G could include a battery with support for 33W fast charging and a MediaTek chipset. It is believed that this smartphone in question could be a rebranded variant just like its prequel - the Poco M3 Pro 5G. For now, reports hint that the upcoming smartphone could see the light of the day by early November.