Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G In India Gets New Paint Job

Samsung has been launching many new smartphones in the Galaxy A series of late. Most of these are mid-range 5G smartphones. Back in September, the South Korean tech giant took the wraps off the Galaxy A52s 5G. Unlike in the other global markets, the Indian market received three colour options for this smartphone. Now, after a month of its debut, it looks like the company has released the fourth colour of the device in the country.

There are two different smartphones - the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G. These smartphones are different in terms of colour and chipset. Notably, the latest offering makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Also, it has been launched in Awesome Mint colour version and not Awesome Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G New Colour Option

Notably, the Indian market did not get the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone. To add on to that, the Galaxy A52s 5G arrived in the country last month without the exclusive paint job. For those who are uninitiated, this new colour option is the only option to identify the difference between the Galaxy A52s and both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52.

However, this scenario is all set to be changed as it has been officially confirmed by Samsung that the Galaxy A52s 5G could be launched soon in the Awesome Mint color variant in India. Unfortunately, this colour variant is yet to be listed on the official Samsung website in the country.

Given that the announcement has been officially confirmed by the South Korean tech giant, the latest colour variant of the Galaxy A52s 5G could be rolled out soon in the country. We can expect it to be available soon for buyers who are interested in getting their hands on it.

When it comes to availability, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available for sale via both offline and online retailers in the country. Detailing on its pricing, the Samsung smartphone in question is available in two storage configurations with 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 35,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 37,499.