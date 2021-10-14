RailWire 60 Mbps Broadband Plan Launched

RailWire, a fiber internet initiative from the RailTel Corporation, has today launched a new broadband plan for the Gujarat circle. It is an affordable offering from the company geared to help India increase the adoption rate of fixed-line broadband connections. The more broadband connections there will be, the faster India will move in its path of Digital India. The 60 Mbps plan from the company is priced at Rs 499. For the same price, Airtel Xstream Fiber only offers 40 Mbps speed. Not just this, the 60 Mbps RailWire broadband plan also offers unlimited data to the users. Here’s everything you should know about this plan from RailWire.

RailWire 60 Mbps Broadband Plan Details

The 60 Mbps broadband plan from RailWire costs Rs 499 per month. With this plan, users will be delivered uniform downloading and uploading speeds. The fair-usage-policy (FUP) data offered with the plan is 3.5TB. Note that the price mentioned here doesn’t include tax. With tax included, the customer will have to shell out Rs 588.82 from his/her end. After consuming the FUP data, the internet speed for the user will drop to 2 Mbps. It is a new plan from the company that’s been launched for the Gujarat circle.

In comparison, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its 60 Mbps plan for Rs 599, which is Rs 100 more than what users will get with the RailWire plan. There are no over-the-top (OTT) or additional benefits included with the plan, which is totally understandable since it is only an entry-level broadband offering.

To recollect, RailWire recently launched a Rs 699 broadband plan for the Odisha circle and is offering 100 Mbps speed with the plan. There are more plans from the company available for people living in different parts of the country. If you want to check out the company’s broadband offerings, you can go to its website.