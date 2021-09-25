BSNL Bharat AirFibre Offering Modem in Rent for Rs 249

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering Bharat AirFibre customers a modem for a monthly rent of just Rs 249. There are two scenarios that can emerge for the company when it is giving the modem for rent. The customer premise could be in a radial distance of up to 3 kilometres or between 3 km to 5 km. BSNL will offer the modem for Rs 249 per month to customers living in the radial distance of up to 3 km and for Rs 299 per month to customers living in the radial distance of up to 5 km. Out of the Rs 249 in the first scenario, BSNL will take Rs 35 leaving Rs 214 for the partner and Rs 50 in the second scenario, leaving Rs 249 for the partner.

What Is BSNL Bharat AirFibre Service?

For the unaware, BSNL Bharat AirFibre is an innovative service meant to spread internet connectivity around the country. The Bharat AirFibre customers get point to point or point to multi-point wireless broadband connectivity from BSNL. For locations that do not have fiber lines and require connectivity, this wireless broadband service from BSNL can make a huge difference there.

Rural areas do not see any interest from private companies because of no major economical advantage; such areas can benefit a lot from the wireless broadband connectivity that BSNL Bharat AirFibre service brings.

BSNL utilises the unlicensed Wi-Fi spectrum in 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz to provide this service. The company offers internet services to users with up to 100 Mbps speed plans and up to a distance of 5 kilometres.

Since the company users the Wi-Fi spectrum, there’s no question of downtime while getting the service. The service is already available in many parts of the country and you can contact BSNL to check if it is available in your area or not. As per a Kerala Telecom report, the rental modem scheme from BSNL is now available.