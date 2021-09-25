Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launched: Here’s All You Need to Know

Samsung was highly anticipated to launch a new 5G smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. In the meantime, the company has quietly launched the device in Poland. It was spotted on the official company website along with the complete specifications. As per the listing on the Samsung Poland website suggests that the device will be available in three colour options - White, Blue and Black colours and a single storage option with 128GB. As of now, there is no word regarding the cost of the Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is confirmed to arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core processor without any details pertaining to the processor. It is tipped to be paired with 6GB of RAM. However, the listing of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G on Amazon India has hinted at the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Also, it will have 128GB storage space along with up to 1TB of additional storage via a microSD card.

For imaging, the smartphone in question is said to flaunt a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G include connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expected Price

A recent leak in which the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was spotted on a Polish retailer site, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was tipped to be priced at PLN 1,749 (approx. Rs 32,900). Its pricing in India is yet to be announced by the company.