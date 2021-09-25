Realme GT Neo2 India Launch Confirmed By CEO

Realme GT Neo2 was unveiled in China a few days back as the sequel to the original Realme GT Neo. Within a few days of its global launch, the company appears to be in plans to launch this smartphone in India. We say so as the Realme India Head Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo2 will be launched in India. While Realme fans asked when the company intends to release the smartphone in India, the company's executive revealed that he cannot confirm the exact launch date but it will make its way into India.

A majority of fans suggest that the smartphone could be launched in early October. For the uninitiated, the Realme GT Neo was launched in India as the rebranded moniker Realme X7 Max. Eventually, we can expect the company to bring the Realme GT Neo2 to also be launched with another moniker in the Indian market.

Realme GT Neo2 Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specs, the Realme GT Neo2 arrives with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate topped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and DC dimming. To fuel its performance, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC teamed up with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space, at the most, powers the device. It runs Android 11-based on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin.

It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging technology and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. For imaging, the Realme GT Neo2 bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. The punch-hole cutout at the front to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme GT Neo2 Expected Price

Realme GT Neo2 was unveiled in China starting from around Rs 28,500 for the entry-level variant. In India, the Realme smartphone is believed to be priced around Rs 30,000 for the base variant. It is said to be launched in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.