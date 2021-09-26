Vodafone Idea Rs 555 Plan a Better Deal Than Jio’s Same Offering

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the prominent telecom operators in India. Regardless of the desperate situation the telco was in until a few days back, there’s no denying that its plans remain some of the best, and its network experience is at par with what Jio and Airtel provide to their users. One area where Vi can still work on is extending coverage. There is one prepaid plan that both Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) provide to their users. Vi offers a Rs 555 prepaid plan, and Jio does that as well. But there are a few differences between the plans of both the operators, which allow the users to decide which one they want to go with. Since our world is shifting to virtual and augmented reality very fast, a prepaid plan that can back up your data needs is a better option. But more of this in this article ahead so that you can understand what we are trying to say.

Vodafone Idea Rs 555 Plan Is Better Than Jio When It Comes to Data Needs

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 555 plan to the users, and so does Jio. Both the telecom operators offer users free voice calling with 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB daily data. Vodafone Idea’s plan comes with a shorter validity of 77 days, while Jio’s plan comes with a validity of 84 days. But there’s more to the picture. With Jio, you don’t get any additional offers. Jio only offers a free subscription to multiple Jio applications with this plan.

However, Vodafone Idea offers users a ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge all Night’ offer. As well. These benefits make Vodafone Idea’s plan a lot better when compared with Jio’s plan. Further, uses also get a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription to Vi Movies & TV.

For the unaware, the Weekend Data Rollover benefit allows users to consume all of their leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data from the weekdays into the weekends. Further, with the Binge all Night offer, users can consume as much internet as they want at night-time between 12 AM and 6 AM. The data used at night time doesn’t affect the users’ FUP data for the day.

Even though Reliance Jio’s plan offers more validity, it isn’t that big of a difference, to be honest. Jio offers its plan for 84 days, while Vi offers its plan for 77 days. That’s a difference of a week. But with Vi’s plan, heavy data users can stay very happy.