Vodafone Idea Extends Weekend Data Rollover Offer Further

By June 2nd, 2021 AT 12:14 PM
    The ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer of Vodafone Idea, one of the most amazing offers from the operator to date, has received another extension. For the unaware, the offer came into effect on October 19, 2020. Initially, the operator had launched the offer for a limited period until January 17, 2021. However, later, the company extended the offering until April 17, 2021. It is way past April 17 now, and the offer hasn’t been discontinued by the company. All the plans which had the offer still have them.

    Vodafone Idea Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended, But Until When?

    In a strange turn of events, Vodafone Idea extended the offer for the users without mentioning it officially. The company has failed to mention until when the offer is extended for the users on its website. When we verified, the website of the company still says the offer is meant to end on April 17, 2021. We reached out to Vi; however, the company hasn’t provided us with any official comments on the same as the time of writing this.

    Vodafone Idea hasn’t made any changes to the benefits of the offer. All the plans that had the offer still have it, and the benefits are the same as well. With the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer, users can utilise all their leftover data from the weekdays on the weekends.

    The weekdays constitute from Monday to Friday, and the weekends are Saturday and Sunday. If you don’t understand the offer properly yet, keep reading ahead.

    For example, if the user only consumes only 1GB of data of his/her 2GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data on a given weekday, he/she will be able to use the leftover 1GB of data on the weekend. All the unused data from the weekdays is bundled for the user, which they can use all at once on the weekend.

    The company has mentioned in the ‘Terms and Conditions’ that it has the right to withdraw the offer anytime it wishes to. Since Vodafone Idea hasn’t provided any specific date for the end of the offer, we can assume it to be extended indefinitely for now. However, the company might withdraw or modify the offer any day now. It will all clear out once Vi officially communicates about the offer either with us or through its website.

    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

