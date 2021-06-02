Tata Sky Binge Gets a New Rs 149 Mobile Only Plan

Tata Sky, India’s leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider has just launched a new entry-level plan for its ‘Binge’ service. The new plan comes for Rs 149. This plan has been launched with the announcement of the Tata Sky Binge app for smartphones. Now users can download the app on their smartphones and subscribe to one of the Binge plans and consume over-the-top (OTT) content on the go. In total, there are two Binge plans amongst which users can choose from – Rs 149 and Rs 299. The Rs 299 plan has been there for a long time now.

Tata Sky Binge Rs 149 Plan and Rs 299 Plan Differences

Tata Sky has launched the Rs 149 plan for mobile users only. The first thing to note here is that if you are not an active subscriber of the company owning either the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) or the Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition, you won’t be able to access the Binge service of the company.

The Rs 149 plan will allow the user to access content from the Binge service on over 3 mobile screens. In comparison, the Rs 299 plan will allow users to consume content on either one TV screen or 3 mobile screens.

There are more differences between the plans. The Rs 299 plan will allow users to consume OTT content from over 10 different platforms. However, with the Rs 149 plan, users will be limited to consuming content from only 7 platforms.

If you are a new user, you can download the Binge app on your smartphone and get a 7 day free trial of the service to make up your mind.

For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge is an OTT content aggregator service from Tata Sky. It allows users to purchase a bundled OTT subscription of multiple major platforms.

With the Rs 149 plan, users will get a free subscription to these platforms – ZEE5 Premium, Sony LIV, Voot Select, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, and ShemarooMe. With the Rs 299 plan, users will get a free subscription to all the above-mentioned platforms as well as three additional platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, and CuriosityStream.