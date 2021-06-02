Reliance Jio has acquired new numbering resources for the state of Maharashtra. The company said that it is to meet the demands of one million customers/subscribers in the state. Reliance Jio has time and again requested for new numbering resources from the telecom department for different circles of India.

The additional numbering resources help the operator in tackling the increasing demand for numbers by new subscribers/connections. For the unaware, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) oversees the allocation of numbering resources to the operators around the country.

Numbering Resource that Jio Acquired Recently in Maharashtra

Reliance Jio has acquired the ACCESS-MSC code “96990-96999” for Maharashtra. As per the company, this new numbering resource will help it in catering to over a million additional customers in the state.

Jio can use this numbering resource for users who want new numbers. For each state, DoT allocates different MSC codes. DoT allocates new MSC codes in a limited quantity to the operators because of their scarce nature.

With time, more new subscribers will come, and the operators will require more numbers to offer. Since there could only be a limited quantity of 10 digit numbers, the government oversees the allocation of the resource carefully.

If you didn’t know already, the first five digits of your mobile number are called the MSC code. DoT will only offer these codes to the operators when they need them so that the resource is not exploited. Reliance Jio is one operator that needs these codes heavily in regular intervals.

Just over a month ago, Reliance Jio had acquired fresh MSC codes for multiple circles, including Madhya Pradesh (MP), Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal. For West Bengal, the operator got 87100, 76018-76019, 86498, 78108-78110, 78118-78120 MSC codes. For Gujarat, Jio received 87990-87996 and 98750-98752 MSC codes.

For Madhya Pradesh, DoT offered Jio 84500, 82530, 86299, 84508, 86410, 86400, 82340, 82360, 82510, and 86430 MSC codes. Lastly, for Bihar, Jio got the 93410-93419 MSC codes from DoT. This need for additional numbering resources in all of these circles proves that Jio has been adding a ton of new subscribers, and it might end the quarter on a very positive note.

It will be interesting to see when other operators, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), request additional numbering resources.