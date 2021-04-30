Reliance Jio Gets New MSC Codes For Multiple Circles

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated new MSC codes to Reliance Jio in four different circles of India

By April 30th, 2021 AT 1:29 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    reliance-jio-msc-code-circles

    Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, keeps on needing fresh MSC codes to fulfil the demands of new subscribers. In regular intervals, the telco gets assigned a fresh set of MSC codes for various circles to keep up with the new subscribers’ addition.

    For the unaware, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is the body that has the power to allocate new MSC codes to the telcos. Now, the telecom department has allocated new MSC codes to Reliance Jio in four different circles, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Bihar.

    What Are MSC Codes?

    MSC Codes are numbering resources that are allocated to the telcos for meeting the demands of new or more subscribers. The DoT circular highlights that Jio has been allocated the new numbering resources for meeting the demands of one million subscribers.

    The first five digits of your mobile number is an MSC code. Since numbering resources are scarce, the DoT allocates them to the telcos only when they require it to meet the demands of more subscribers. The codes are allocated to the telcos on a regional or circle basis. Let’s take a look at the new codes allotted to Jio.

    Reliance Jio New MSC Codes For West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat

    Jio has been allocated 86498, 87100, 76018-76019, 78108-78110, 78118-78120 MSC codes in West Bengal. In Madhya Pradesh, the telco has been allocated 82340, 82360, 82510, 84500, 82530, 86299, 84508, 86410, 86400, and 86430.

    In Bihar, DoT has allocated 93410-93419 MSC codes to Jio. Lastly, the telco got 98750-98752 and 87990-87996 MSC codes in Gujarat. Jio can’t use these fresh numbering resources for the active subscribers of RCom and the port out subscribers, if there are any.

    With the new numbering resource in hand, the telco will be able to issue SIM cards with fresh numbers in the aforementioned circles. Just over a month ago, the telco had been issued another set of MSC code for the Madhya Pradesh circle. Jio had been allocated the 93290-93299 ACCESS-MSC code by the DoT so that it could meet the rising demand for telecom services in the state.

    Even in the Gujarat circle, the telco had received the MSC codes 78618-78620, 78638, 78610, 78628-78630, and 78598-78599 not too long ago.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Is Coming Back to India, All You Should Know

    One of the most popular online Battle Royale games of the world, PUBG Mobile, is coming back to India. It...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Gets New MSC Codes For Multiple Circles

    Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, keeps on needing fresh MSC codes to fulfil the demands of new subscribers....

    module-4-img

    You Broadband Updates Fiber Offerings For More Cities

    You Broadband, a fiber broadband internet service provider owned by Vodafone Idea (Vi), is rapidly updating its offerings in multiple...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    COAI, TAIPA Caution Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation

    module-4-img

    Airtel Users Consume More Data on Average Than Jio Subscribers: Report

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 10 Gets a New Expensive Price in India

    module-4-img

    Vivo V21 5G Comes With World’s First 44MP OIS Sensor at the Front