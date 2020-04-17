Airtel and Vahan are Pooling Resources To Help Millions in Distress

Highlights Airtel and Vahan collaborate to help people

Vahan to use its AI tech to connect people in need with NGO’s

Airtel extends its prepaid plan validity for free

The lockdown period in India has been extended to May 3, 2020, from its original lifting date of April 14, 2020. During the first phase of the lockdown, the Indian economy faced many problems. Millions of day workers who don’t have the kind of job which can earn them money from sitting at home are in dilemma of what to do. Several NGO’s and help groups have come forward to help such people. But one problem which remains is to connect the people in need to these NGO’s and help groups. This is why Bharti Airtel and Vahan are pooling resources together to help connect the people in need of help with these institutions. Vahan is a startup company in which Airtel purchased a stake back in 2019 as a part of its Startup Accelerator Program.

Vahan To Use its Technology to Connect People With NGO’s

Vahan is a Bangalore based startup which matches people who are looking for jobs with employers who are looking for people through messaging services such as WhatsApp. Bharti Airtel is bringing its resources to Vahan, and they are collaborating on helping people during extraordinary circumstances the world is in. Vahan has already collected more than thousands of NGO’s and help groups profile. It is ready to connect people to their nearest NGO so that they can be helped. People using Vahan will get their information languages – Hindi, English, and Kannada.

Airtel Extended Validity of Prepaid Plans To Support People

The telco is working hard on solving customer issues as well as by providing 1Gbps internet speed broadband plan during the lockdown so that people can work smoothly from home. In its efforts to help people even further, Airtel extended the validity of prepaid plans for free. Customers who were in the last leg of their prepaid plan got an extension so that they can be connected to the world. Some people can’t recharge online and which is why they can’t recharge at all because of the lockdown. The extension of prepaid plans by the telco has undoubtedly helped people majorly.