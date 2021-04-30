You Broadband Updates Fiber Offerings For More Cities

You Broadband, a fiber broadband internet service provider owned by Vodafone Idea (Vi), is rapidly updating its offerings in multiple cities of India. The company started by upgrading the unlimited internet plans in Ahmedabad and then extended similar plans for Kakinada and Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh.

In an exclusive, a reliable source told TelecomTalk that You broadband will be launching new plans for two more cities. Keeping its focus on South India, Vi’s subsidiary will soon launch new fiber plans for Bangalore, Karnataka, and Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company is offering Bangalore and Chennai plans which are similar in benefits and prices to that of the plans launched recently in Ahmedabad and more cities.

Take a look at all the plans that You Broadband will be launching in Bangalore and Chennai.

You Broadband Fiber Plans For Chennai

The company will be launching four new plans for Chennai. These plans will come with 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. The fair-usage-policy (FUP) data limit will be 3,500GB or 3.5TB, but the users won’t get any over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Just like in other cities, the company is offering extra days of service to users who go for long-term plans from the company.

Take a look at the table below to check out all the fiber broadband plans that will be available in Chennai soon.

Speed/Validity (Days) 30 Days 90 Days (+5 days) 180 Days (+10 days) 360 Days (+30 days) 75 Mbps Rs 767* Rs 2,310* Rs 4,602* Rs 9,204* 100 Mbps Rs 826* Rs 2,478* Rs 4,956* Rs 9,912* 150 Mbps Rs 944* Rs 2,832* Rs 5,664* Rs 11,328* 200 Mbps Rs 1,062* Rs 3,186* Rs 6,372* Rs 12,744*

*All the prices of the plans above are inclusive of GST.

You Broadband Fiber Plans For Bangalore

You Broadband will be launching three new plans for Bangalore. These plans will come with 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. So the company is not going to offer the 75 Mbps and 150 Mbps plans in Bangalore. Further, the FUP data limit will be the same for the users, which is 3.5TB. There is no difference in the pricing of the 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps plans launching in Bangalore and Chennai.

Take a look at the table below to check out all the You Broadband unlimited data plans that are soon launching in Bangalore.

Speed/Validity (Days) 30 Days 90 Days (+5 days) 180 Days (+10 days) 360 Days (+30 days) 50 Mbps Rs 649* Rs 1,974* Rs 3,894* Rs 7,788* 100 Mbps Rs 826* Rs 2,478* Rs 4,956* Rs 9,912* 200 Mbps Rs 1,062* Rs 3,186* Rs 6,372* Rs 12,744*

*All the prices of the plans above are inclusive of GST.

After the plans are launched in these two cities, You Broadband will have updated its fiber offerings in a total of five cities of India, including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kakinada, and Vijaywada.

The company is aiming to offer standard 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps plans in all the circles to create a uniformity which JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber have done with their offerings. This is a good move from Vodafone Idea since the fixed line-broadband internet market is only growing in India. The best thing is that the pricing of the plans is even cheaper than the plans from Airtel, ACT Fibernet, and some other prominent broadband service providers of the country.