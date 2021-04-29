Vodafone Idea’s You Broadband Launches More New Plans: Exclusive

You Broadband recently launched new fiber internet plans for the Ahmedabad circle. With the launch of those plans, You Broadband could finally come into direct competition with other internet service providers (ISPs) such as JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and Excitel.

For the unaware, You Broadband is a subsidiary company of Vodafone Idea (Vi) that provides fiber broadband services throughout multiple cities of India. After Ahmedabad, You Broadband will be further offering new internet plans in two cities – Kakinada and Vijaywada. Both the cities are located in the state of Andhra Pradesh. With the launch of the new offerings, the company is offering 3.5TB fair usage policy (FUP) data with its plans in both cities. Let’s take a look at all that’s new.

You Broadband New Fiber Plans For Vijaywada

The company will be launching four new plans for the Vijaywada circle and has already launched five new plans for the Kakinada circle. Let’s start by going over the plans that will launch for Vijaywada soon.

For Vijaywada, the company will be launching four new plans. These plans will come with – 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. Along with 1 month, all of the plans are also available with long-term validities – 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days. The company will offer 5 days of extra service with the 90 days plan, 10 days extra with the 180 days plan, and 30 days extra with the 360 days plan. Take a look at all the plans for Vijaywada in the table below.

You Broadband New Fiber Plan Details

Speed/Validity 30 Days 90 Days (+5 days bonus) 180 days (+10 days bonus) 360 days (+30 days bonus) 75 Mbps Rs 797 Rs 2,390 Rs 4,779 Rs 9,558 100 Mbps Rs 826 Rs 2,478 Rs 4,956 Rs 9,912 150 Mbps Rs 944 Rs 2,832 Rs 5,664 Rs 11,328 200 Mbps Rs 1,062 Rs 3,186 Rs 6,372 Rs 12,744

Note that all of the prices mentioned in the table above are inclusive of GST.

You Broadband New Five Plans For Kakinada

As mentioned above, the company has launched a total of five new plans for Kakinada. These plans come with 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. The company is also offering 3.5TB FUP data to users living in Kakinada. The 75 Mbps and 150 Mbps plans offered in Kakinada are slightly cheaper than the prices of plans offered in Vijaywada. Go through all the plans mentioned in the table below.

You Broadband New Plan Details

Speed/Validity 30 Days 90 Days (+ 5 days bonus) 180 days (+10 days bonus) 360 days (+30 days bonus) 50 Mbps Rs 649 Rs 1,949 Rs 3,499 Rs 6,699 75 Mbps Rs 708 Rs 2,124 Rs 4,248 Rs 8,496 100 Mbps Rs 826 Rs 2,478 Rs 4,956 Rs 9,912 150 Mbps Rs 885 Rs 2,655 Rs 5,310 Rs 10,620 200 Mbps Rs 1,062 Rs 3,186 Rs 6,372 Rs 12,744

Note that all of the prices mentioned in the table above are inclusive of GST.

None of the plans launched come with any over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Apart from that, since the prices of the plans are mentioned after including taxes, they become a good alternative to the plans that users buy from other top operators of the country.

The plans for Kakinada are already live on the website of the company, and plans for Vijaywada will be available soon as well. We expect the company to roll out similar plans for other circles in the coming days which will make it a top alternative for other ISPs in India.