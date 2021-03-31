JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps Broadband Plan, Which is Better

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connections have become super popular since the time JioFiber, ACT, Airtel Xstream Fiber and other players have started providing high-speed plans at affordable costs.

Today, we are going to compare the same 150 Mbps speed plan from two companies – ACT Fibernet and JioFiber. Both the companies have a ton of subscribers and offer their services in several cities of India.

Just because of resources, the plans from JioFiber are a little cheaper than what ACT Fibernet provides its users with. Let’s compare and take a look at whose 150 Mbps plan is better.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

The 150 Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber costs Rs 999 per month (exclusive of taxes) and provides users with a ton of over-the-top (OTT) benefits. The plan includes 3.3TB or 3,300GB fair usage policy (FUP) data along with a free fixed landline connection.

OTT benefits include free subscriptions of JioSaavn, JioCinema, Eros Now, Discovery+, LionsgatePlay, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, Voot Kids, Voot Select, SunNXT, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Amazon Prime Video.

Do note that this plan is also available in quarterly, semi-annual, and annual validities where the monthly cost of it reduces.

ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet offers an ‘ACT Silver Promo’ plan to the users in Delhi with 150 Mbps speed. It costs Rs 799 per month (exclusive of taxes). The plan offers the same 3.3TB or 3,300GB FUP data to the users. There are OTT benefits including a one month free trial of ZEE5 Premium, Hungama’s Rs 249/month subscription available at Rs 99/month, AHA at Rs 365/year, 1 month-free trial of Cult.fit, ACT Shield starting at Rs 49/month, and a 1 month free trial of EpicOn.

Verdict

Looking at it cost-wise, ACT’s plan is much better. But if OTT benefits were to be considered, JioFiber’s 150 Mbps plan is better. Other things remain the same between both connections except for the presence of a free fixed-line connection for calling with ACT.