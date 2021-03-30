Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Available Now

A couple of days back, we reported the new update that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to get. Well, that particular update is now live for users across different gaming platforms and devices.

The size of the update for different platforms and the patch notes are also available. It is a mid-season update for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that introduces several new things for the players of the game.

Let’s take a look at all that’s new with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War after its latest update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season Update

First of all, the new Miami Strike map for 6v6 is available for gamers after the update. It will be available for the gamers 24/7 and will offer them a mixed experience of kill confirmed, TDM, and Hardpoint modes.

Then there is the Mansion mode for 2v2 and 3v3 for enabling a smaller-scale battleground experience for the gamers. It will take place on a Cuban compound with several high points to kill the enemy team.

Golova has been added, which is an abandoned Russian village for multiplayer games. There is also a multi-team hardpoint mode that will allow 10 teams of four people to drop in one of the game’s biggest maps, kill their enemies, and earn points.

The update also comes with several improvements. A lot of common bugs have been fixed by the developer, and Blueprint Support has been provided to the players for their weapons. The update will increase the overall stability of the game.

As mentioned above, the update has been released for several gaming platforms and devices; it is worth noting that the update file size for each is different. For PS4 users, the update size is 7.4GB, PS5 – 12.2GB, Xbox One – 9.13GB, Xbox Series X|S – 14.18GB, and PC – 8.1GB.