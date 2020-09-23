Postpaid Segment Emerges as New Battleground for Indian Telecom Operators

Analysts believe incumbents can match the postpaid offers provided by Reliance Jio

By September 23rd, 2020 AT 12:15 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
  • Voice & Data
    • 1 Comment

    ICICI Securities in a report on Wednesday said that the new postpaid tariffs unveiled by Reliance Jio on Tuesday will have “multiple ramifications” for Reliance Jio as well incumbents. According to the firm, the plans unveiled by Reliance Jio, while offered at similar level of tariff as incumbents, largely have the benefits of three major over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India on Tuesday unveiled JioPostpaid Plus plans in multiple tiers in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 1499. The JioPostpaid Plus plans offer an array of benefits including a complimentary access to Netflix Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime membership and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

    Postpaid Services Emerge as New Battleground for Telecom Operators

    Further, the base JioPostpaid Plus tariff priced at Rs 399 is 20% cheaper than the base tariff offered by Airtel with identical data benefits.

    “We see the offering having potential to drive at least some churn from incumbents, unless they match the OTT offers,” ICICI Securities said in its report on Wednesday. “Matching of the offering, on the other hand, could result in additional annual costs to Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL).”

    The firm said that a “large chunk” of connections in the postpaid segment “is driven by corporate connections” across the country.

    “Thus, response of non-corporate segment will be key to churn,” ICICI Securities said in its report.

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a report highlighted that the prepaid services accounted for 95.35% of the total connections for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The report released by Trai in mid-September also highlights that the average revenue per user (ARPU) in the prepaid segment hit Rs 84 during the quarter ended March, 2020. However, Trai said that the postpaid segment registered an ARPU of Rs 244 for the quarter ended March, 2020.

    Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Could Match Offers Provided by Reliance Jio

    CLSA, a capital market and investment group in a research note highlighted that the postpaid subscribers are “key to operators’ ARPU.” The firm said that the ARPU growth in the segment “presents opportunities” for Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

    Crucially, CLSA said that the incumbents can match the offers provided by Reliance Jio as the OTT benefits offered by the largest telecom operator in India are largely restricted to single screen.

    ICICI Securities also highlighted that Vodafone Idea and Airtel already offer Amazon prime one year subscription with the postpaid connections. However, the firm said that the Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to make “incremental spending” for Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Moto E7 Plus With Snapdragon 460 SoC and 48MP Dual Camera Setup Launched at Rs 9,499

    Motorola just launched a new budget smartphone aka the Moto E7 Plus in India. Priced at Rs 9,499, it is...

    module-4-img

    Postpaid Segment Emerges as New Battleground for Indian Telecom Operators

    ICICI Securities in a report on Wednesday said that the new postpaid tariffs unveiled by Reliance Jio on Tuesday will...

    module-4-img

    Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 Announced With Big Batteries and Fingerprint Scanner

    HMD Global officially announced two new smartphones- the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. While the Nokia 2.4 is an entry-level...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Raises Money to Meet its Capital Expenditure Requirement

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T Official Launch Set for October 14, Could Be Priced Around 15% Higher Than OnePlus 8

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Broadband Now Offering Landline Service for Free With Long-Term Plans

    module-4-img

    Spotify Playing the “Long Game” in India