Reliance Jio Introduces Postpaid Plus Plans Starting at Rs 399

Reliance Jio has finally launched the ‘JioPostpaid Plus‘ plans that it announced at the 2019 Reliance Industries AGM. The new JioPostpaid Plus plans start at just Rs 399 and they bring access to free OTT subscriptions from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more. With these new postpaid plans, Jio is undercutting the rivals yet again and also bringing in-flight network connectivity option to the international travellers. There are a total of five plans under Jio Postpaid Plus scheme starting at Rs 399 and going all the way up to Rs 1,499. Other key features of the Jio Postpaid Plus plans are data rollover facility, family sharing and unlimited voice calling to any network. Continue reading to know more about the new JioPostpaid Plus plans in detail.

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus Plans Detailed

The new JioPostpaid Plus plans in question are Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. Starting with the Rs 399 JioPostpaid Plus plan, it offers a user 75GB of monthly data, unlimited voice and SMSes every billing cycle and data rollover option up to 200GB. The Rs 599 postpaid plan comes with 100GB data, unlimited voice calling & SMSes, 200GB data rollover and one additional SIM card with Family plan.

As for the Rs 799 JioPostpaid Plus plan, it ships with 150GB of data with up to 200GB data rollover, unlimited voice & SMS along with two additional SIM cards with Family Plan. Next up, we have the Rs 999 JioPostpaid Plan that offers a user 200GB of data every month with up to 500GB data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling and three additional SIM cards as part of Family plan.

Lastly, we have the premium JioPostpaid Plus plan of Rs 1,499; Jio users will get 300GB of data every billing cycle with rollover facility up to 500GB, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and users will also get unlimited data and voice in USA & UAE countries.

All the JioPostpaid Plus plans come with OTT app subscriptions of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Jio’s own apps like JioTV, JioCinema and more. It is a really good move from Reliance Jio to offer Netflix subscription at this price point.

How to Get JioPostpaid Plus Connection?

Reliance Jio is allowing users to get a JioPostpaid Plus connection right at their doorstep. Yes, you heard it right. Existing postpaid users of Reliance Jio and other networks can send a message as ‘HI’ on WhatsApp to 8850188501. After sending the message, the company will deliver the SIM card right on your doorstep. If you are opting for a Family Plan, all the SIM cards will be delivered. Furthermore, Jio says the existing postpaid users on other networks can continue with the current credit limit.

Prepaid users looking to get a new JioPostpaid Plus connection can also follow the above procedure or they can alternatively call to 1800 88998899 to get their SIM card delivered. Jio also says the prepaid users migrating to postpaid can unlock their credit limit with a 100% refundable deposit.