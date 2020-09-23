Moto E7 Plus With Snapdragon 460 SoC and 48MP Dual Camera Setup Launched at Rs 9,499

Motorola just launched a new budget smartphone aka the Moto E7 Plus in India. Priced at Rs 9,499, it is the only smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer a 48MP rear camera. The Moto E7 Plus has decent specs on board and it comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Moto E7 Plus takes on the Redmi 9 Prime directly which is currently the best phone under the Rs 10,000 price segment. Also, it goes against the Realme Narzo 20A which features the Snapdragon 660 chipset. The USP of the Moto E7 Plus is the stock Android experience and it also has a beefy 5000mAh battery. Continue reading to know more about the Moto E7 Plus in detail.

Moto E7 Plus: Specifications and Features

The Moto E7 Plus carries a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Motorola did not specify any protection used on the screen and the phone has a teardrop notch on top. Underneath, the Moto E7 Plus has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform which is also used on the recently launched Nokia 3.4. The phone comes in only one configuration- 4GB+64GB. There’s also a microSD card slot with which storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

It runs Android 10 OS out of the box and the interface will be very close to stock Android as we have previously seen on Motorola smartphones. On the rear side, there’s a dual-camera setup comprising of primary 48MP lens with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The 48MP lens used by Motorola is the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. The teardrop notch houses an 8MP selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Micro USB port. The Moto E7 Plus sips juice from a 5000mAh cell and the company is also bundling a 10W charger inside the retail box. Sensors include Fingerprint Reader, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient Light Sensor.

Moto E7 Plus: Pricing and Availability in India

As noted, the Moto E7 Plus comes in a single 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 9,499. The handset will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and the first sale is scheduled for September 30, 12 PM.