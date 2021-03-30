Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Wins the Race to Get the MIUI 12.5 Stable Update: Report

Xiaomi released the MIUI 12.5 (with minor upgrades over the MIUI 12) at the Mi 11 launch event last year in December 2020 in China. After seeding the weekly beta builds for all the eligible devices in its home country i.e. China, three months after the launch; the company has now announced that the Mi 10 Ultra has become the first smartphone to get the MIUI 12.5 stable update.

The Mi 10 Ultra is exclusively sold in China and is known to be the 10th-anniversary special smartphone of the company. Thus it is a single branch of the MIUI build. The phone made its debut with the MIUI 12 based on Android 10 which was later updated to Android 11. It has now become the first phone to receive the MIUI 12.5 update.

The software is only available for only a few users because it is still in the Stable Beta Phase. The build will supposedly roll out for all the users when there are no issues found on it.

MIUI 12.5 Features

According to a Gizmochina report, the latest MIUI 12.5 update comes with a build no. V12.5.1.0.RJJCNXM.

The MIUI 12.5’s new features are said to bring optimisations for system animations, new customisable system sounds, stereo effects, un-installable system apps and moreover, it also provides improved haptic feedback throughout the UI.

The interface is also faster and smoother with the MIUI 12.5. Moreover, the MIUI 12.5 gestures and other tasks are rendered in separate threads avoiding the CPU to get overloaded unlike the previous versions where the gestures and other tasks were rendered in a single thread

The company also went on to compare the MIUI 12.5 with OSes from other smartphone makers like One UI 2.5, iOS (14.2.1) and confirmed that the majority of the apps can be uninstalled now and the apps can also be hidden in case they are bothering you.

However, there are some un-installable System Apps including Mi Recorder, Scanner, Compass, Weather, Notes App and Mi Calculator and more. The apps that can be hidden are Mi Music, Mi File Manager, Downloads, Mi Video, Themes etc.