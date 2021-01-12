Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ With 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Removable SSD, LTE Support and More Launched

Microsoft has just launched its latest laptop for the users, namely ‘Surface Pro 7+’. This laptop is an upgrade over the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The design of the laptop isn’t different from Surface 7 at all, but Microsoft has made some tweaks in the CPU and RAM options for the users. Moreover, the laptop now comes with LTE support. There Surface Pro 7+ is offered by Microsoft in different configurations with a flexible price range. The laptop has been launched in two different colour variants. To know more about the specs and price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, keep reading ahead.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will run on Windows 10 out of the box and comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense screen offering an aspect ratio of 3:2. The laptop can be powered by the quad-core 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU (Wi-Fi variant) or the 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU (LTE variant). There is also an i3 SoC variant which is coupled with Intel UHD Graphics whereas the other two variants i5/i7 are coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Wi-Fi variant is available with a configuration of up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM whereas the LTE variant is available with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Wi-Fi variant of the laptop comes with up to 1TB removable SSD storage whereas the LTE variant comes with up to 256GB removable SSD.

The connectivity options of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ include support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-A port, USB Type-C port, microSD card, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The LTE variant also has an additional SIM card slot and both the variants come with Surface Connect port for charging.

There are 1.6W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos to deliver an amazing sound experience. In the camera department, at the rear of the laptop, there is an 8MP sensor with the capability of 1080p full-HD video recording and a 5MP front-camera also capable of 1080p full-HD video recording.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Price

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has a starting price of $899 (approximately Rs 66,000) for the Wi-Fi variant and $1,149 (approximately Rs 84,400) for the LTE variant. The laptop will be available in two different colours for the users, namely Matte Black, and Platinum. The company has said that this laptop will be available for purchase in select markets of Europe, Asia, and North America and shipping of the laptops will start by the end of this week.