Over 1 Billion Windows 10 Users Around the World to Receive New Web Browser

Microsoft is pushing out its Chromium based Edge browser through automatic Windows 10 updates

By June 4th, 2020 AT 7:39 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Microsoft, the Redmond based tech giant has started to roll out its new Chromium based Edge browser to Windows 10 users through automatic updates. The company has published various support articles that highlight that the automatic update would be available to Windows 10 users between versions 1803 to 2004. The Chromium based Edge browser had its stable release in January but the company chose to not bundle it with the operating system. However, the new Edge browser focused on privacy controls, performance and productivity tools will now be available as part of the Windows 10 update.

    Edge Chromium Browser to Replace Legacy Edge Browser

    The company said in its support document that the Chromium based Edge browser will replace the legacy Edge browser that was bundled with the operating system. Microsoft said that the existing data in the legacy Edge browser including user passwords and user favorites will be migrated to the new Chromium based Edge browser.

    “This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites,” Microsoft said in its support document. “Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

    The new Edge browser will replace the start menu pins, tiles and shortcuts of the legacy Edge browser.

    Microsoft said that the new browser will be pinned on the taskbar and a shortcut will be added to the desktop. Further, the company said that the taskbar pins and desktop shortcuts of the old Edge will automatically be replaced.

    The legacy Edge browser would be hidden from the UX surfaces in the OS including settings and applications. The company said that any attempt to start the legacy Edge browser will be redirected to the new Chromium based browser.

    The support articles detailing the new Edge roll out was initially spotted by Ghacks on Wednesday. The roll out of the Edge browser to Windows 10 users is significant as the company in March highlighted that Windows 10 powers 1 billion monthly active devices.

    New Edge Browser to Support Vertical Tabs and Sidebar Search Features

    The new Chromium based Edge has several features that are exclusive to the browser including Collections, Immersive Reader and Edge Surf game.

    The Collections feature enables users to organize, save and “create groups of content” from across the web while the Immersive Reader aids users to focus on the content. The Edge Surf game promises to help users pass the time when they’re not connected to the internet.

    Microsoft has been pretty aggressive with the updates to the Edge Chromium browser with the company promising numerous features to its browser in the upcoming months including vertical tabs and sidebar search.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Over 1 Billion Windows 10 Users Around the World to Receive New Web Browser

    Microsoft, the Redmond based tech giant has started to roll out its new Chromium based Edge browser to Windows 10...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A31 With MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and 6GB of RAM Launched in India

    Samsung Galaxy A31 has launched in India Today. It is the successor to the Galaxy A30 which was launched in...

    module-4-img

    Amazon Could Buy Stake Worth $2 Billion Stake in Bharti Airtel: Report

    Amazon, the US based e-commerce giant is said to be in early discussions with one of India’s largest telecom operators,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo Find X2 Series Scheduled to Land in India on June 17

    module-4-img

    MTNL Launches New Prepaid STV 251 With 1GB Daily Data and 28 Days Validity

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Fiber offers 1000 GB of Bonus Data to New Users in Select Cities

    module-4-img

    Nokia Android TV 43-Inch With Dolby Vision and Ultra Thin Bezels to Launch on June 4