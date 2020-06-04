Over 1 Billion Windows 10 Users Around the World to Receive New Web Browser

Microsoft, the Redmond based tech giant has started to roll out its new Chromium based Edge browser to Windows 10 users through automatic updates. The company has published various support articles that highlight that the automatic update would be available to Windows 10 users between versions 1803 to 2004. The Chromium based Edge browser had its stable release in January but the company chose to not bundle it with the operating system. However, the new Edge browser focused on privacy controls, performance and productivity tools will now be available as part of the Windows 10 update.

Edge Chromium Browser to Replace Legacy Edge Browser

The company said in its support document that the Chromium based Edge browser will replace the legacy Edge browser that was bundled with the operating system. Microsoft said that the existing data in the legacy Edge browser including user passwords and user favorites will be migrated to the new Chromium based Edge browser.

“This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites,” Microsoft said in its support document. “Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

The new Edge browser will replace the start menu pins, tiles and shortcuts of the legacy Edge browser.

Microsoft said that the new browser will be pinned on the taskbar and a shortcut will be added to the desktop. Further, the company said that the taskbar pins and desktop shortcuts of the old Edge will automatically be replaced.

The legacy Edge browser would be hidden from the UX surfaces in the OS including settings and applications. The company said that any attempt to start the legacy Edge browser will be redirected to the new Chromium based browser.

The support articles detailing the new Edge roll out was initially spotted by Ghacks on Wednesday. The roll out of the Edge browser to Windows 10 users is significant as the company in March highlighted that Windows 10 powers 1 billion monthly active devices.

New Edge Browser to Support Vertical Tabs and Sidebar Search Features

The new Chromium based Edge has several features that are exclusive to the browser including Collections, Immersive Reader and Edge Surf game.

The Collections feature enables users to organize, save and “create groups of content” from across the web while the Immersive Reader aids users to focus on the content. The Edge Surf game promises to help users pass the time when they’re not connected to the internet.

Microsoft has been pretty aggressive with the updates to the Edge Chromium browser with the company promising numerous features to its browser in the upcoming months including vertical tabs and sidebar search.