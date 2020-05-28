Windows 10 May 2020 update is finally available for download in all the compatible Windows 10 computing devices. Also known as 20H1 and version 2004, Windows 10 May 2020 update has been released with exciting features and advancements. Windows users can go to the settings menu and download the Windows update. The new update has enhanced all the security features. Not only this, but the latest Windows 10 update will also support Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) for enhanced wireless connectivity. Windows 10 May 2020 update also brings memory updates to Microsoft Edge as reported by the company, memory usage reduced by 27 % when browsing was done in Microsoft Edge. Here are various other new features and enhancements that users will experience with the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

Features of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

One of the major updates which the Windows have received is the inclusion of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2), with custom-built Linux Kernel. With the update, the performance of Microsoft’s Linux will improve in Windows. Another noticeable update which Windows 10 May update brings is the enhanced Notepad which will show users an asterisk sign in the title bar when the document will have unsaved changes. Also, users will witness easier and faster pairing of Bluetooth devices. For Windows gamers, the update brings new DirectX12 features to enhance GPU performance for a comfortable and hassle-free gaming experience. The latest update also brings Your app’s Calls features to ARM supported PC’s. Windows users will now get the option to keep the calculator on top of other apps.

Individual Performance Will Vary Based Upon Usage: Microsoft GM

As the memory usage has been optimised by Windows in the latest update, Microsoft’s GM for Windows Marketing Aaron Woodman stated that individual performance would vary based upon configuration and usage. However, with lower memory usage, users will have a better device experience as more memory will be reserved for other apps. The new Windows 10 May 2020 update has also made changes to the dedicated Cortana app. The Cortana assistant has been updated with a new chat-based interface where users can either speak or type their requests. The new updated interface can be accessed from Windows 10 taskbar.