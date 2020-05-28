Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB+128GB Variant Launched in India for Rs 27,999

Samsung has officially launched a new variant of Galaxy A51 in India that features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Since Galaxy A51 was only available in one variant, the company has released another variant for customers who are looking for enhanced performance and optimisation of the device. Samsung Galaxy A51 has already dominated the global market. As per a report by strategy analytics, the company achieved the tag of world’s best-selling smartphone for the first quarter and shipped more than 60 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy A51 in the entire quarter around the globe.

Pricing and Availability of Samsung Galaxy A51

The new variant of Galaxy A51 will sit alongside the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Samsung launched Galaxy A51 with a single variant in late January. The price of the single 6GB + 128GB is Rs 23,999. Samsung has priced the newly launched Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM and 128 internal storage at Rs 27,999. As of availability, the smartphone is available in all the offline retail stores as well as online stores. Currently, the device is available in three different colour options which are prism crush blue, prism crush black and prism crush white.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 has some of the most amazing features. The device rocks an Infinity-O style display and has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Not only this, but Samsung Galaxy A51 has also preloaded AI-powered game booster which will optimise the device for customers who are planning to play games on the device. Under the veil, Samsung Galaxy A51 rocks an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset. The device runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0, which is also upgradable to One UI 2.1. As of camera features, Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor camera at the back. Towards the front, the device has 32MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy A51 connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. To power the device, Samsung has packed a 4,500 mAh battery which comes with 25W fast charging support.