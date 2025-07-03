ASUS Vivobook 15 with 13th Gen i5 Chip at Perfect Price in India

ASUS, a Lenovo owned company now, is selling its Vivobook 15 at a very decent price in India now. The Asus Vivobook 15 is great for students and professionals both. It all depends on what is the use case for the person. The laptop is decent enough to get most things done for the users. It packs the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip inside and is now available at a great offer in India. If you are fine with not gaming on your laptop and need it for use cases such as learning, professional work, and more, then you should not miss out on this deal. Here's what you should know.









Read More - OPPO Reno14 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

ASUS Vivobook 15 Price in India (Latest)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is available at a very decent price of Rs 52,990 in India (check here). The price can be lowered by 2,649 with select credit cards. This will be an iinstant discount, which would bring the price approximately to Rs 50,351. There are a lot of offers also going on by ASUS which is for students. Further, on Amazon, users can also get their old laptops exchanged for a further discount on the new one.

Read More - iPhone 16 Discounted on Amazon: Check Price Here

The ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD resolution screen. It has DDR4 16GB RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with Microsoft 365 Basic subscription for one year and 100GB of cloud storage for one year with Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The web cam is 720p HD in the front and it has a built-in microphone and a built-in speaker system.

The display supports 60Hz refresh rate, which would be better had it been 90Hz. The processor, as mentioned is the Intel Core i5-13420H clocked at 2.1 GHz with eight cores.