Xiaomi Book Pro 14: Xiaomi is Back with Laptops

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 will lanch soon in China. The company has started teasing the laptop for launch. The first poster is already out and it seems like a super thin laptop. In 2023, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Book 14, and after that, the laptops segment was stopped by the company. The arrival of Xiaomi Book Pro 14 indicates that the company may be again looking at the laptops segment as a growth area.









The Xiaomi Book Pro will arrive in three different colours - Soft Fog Blue, White, and Elegant Grray. The laptop has a flush and slim metallic look, almost like what MacBook Air used to look like.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the laptop will be powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor. The laptop also has a 10,000mm square vapor chamber cooling module. There will also be a high-speed silent fan and a three dimensional airflow system to keep the laptop cool and efficient working long hours.

There will be a 14-inch display on the laptop ad it will come with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage (SSD) in the market. Whether this laptop will make it to the global market or not is something we will have to wait and see.