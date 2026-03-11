OPPO K14x 5G Launched in 4GB + 64GB Variant in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The OPPO K14x 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125nits of peak brightness. The handset comes with IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Highlights

  • OPPO K14x 5G was launched recently in India.
  • Now, a new variant has been added for the model.
  • This new variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

oppo k14x 5g launched in 4gb 64gb

OPPO K14x 5G was launched recently in India. Now, a new variant has been added for the model. This new variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The OPPO K14x 5G with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will cost Rs 12,999 in India. There are two more variants with 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The users who are purchasing this phone can also avail an instant bank discount of Rs 750. It will be available in two colour options - Icy Blue and Prism Violet.




OPPO K14x 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO K14x 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125nits of peak brightness. The handset comes with IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The OPPO K14x 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC under the hood and has up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The OPPO K14x 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear witha 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 5MP selfie sensor at the front for video calls.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

