Google Brings Gemini Integration to Chrome in India

Gemini can also connect with multiple tools. It can connect with platforms such as Maps, Gmail, Calendar, YouTube and more for contextual answers and give you more personalised results.

Highlights

  • Gemini in Chrome was first introduced in the United States (US) by Google.
  • This has been now expanded internationally to India.
  • Gemini on Chrome can contextually understand the pages you are opening and can analyse pages so that users can ask questions on the go.

Gemini in Chrome was first introduced in the United States (US) by Google. This has been now expanded internationally to India. Gemini on Chrome can contextually understand the pages you are opening and can analyse pages so that users can ask questions on the go. Gemini can also work across tabs. So you can mention multiple tabs whenever you want an answer to a complex, or sometimes, even a simple question. This is especially helpful when you are trying to book tickets or buy a trip.




Gemini can also connect with multiple tools. It can connect with platforms such as Maps, Gmail, Calendar, YouTube and more for contextual answers and give you more personalised results. The Gemini for Chrome is not only coming for Desktop in India, but also for the iOS. This means on your iPhones now, you can use Gemini in Chrome.

The Agentic capabilities of the Gemini in Chrome are also expected to be available for the users in India. Google Gemini AI Pro subscription is in fact available for free for the users in the country with Reliance Jio prepaid plans.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

