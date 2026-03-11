Xiaomi 17 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • Xiaomi 17 series with two phones including the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have gone official in India.
  • Xiaomi 17 series continues Xiaomi's partnership with Leica for co-engineering cameras together.
  • Xiaomi 17 packs the best Xiaomi has ever had to offer in the smartphone segment, with the most powerful processor out in the market and one of the best camera systems in a smartphone.

Xiaomi 17 series with two phones including the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have gone official in India. Xiaomi 17 series continues Xiaomi's partnership with Leica for co-engineering cameras together. Xiaomi 17 packs the best Xiaomi has ever had to offer in the smartphone segment, with the most powerful processor out in the market and one of the best camera systems in a smartphone. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the two phones here.




Xiaomi 17 Series Price in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts for Rs 1,29,999 including up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Cards. People who place the order for the device between March 13 to March 17 will get the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro worth Rs 19,999 at no additional cost.

Xiaomi 17 price in India starts at Rs 89,999 and as of now, customers will get the 512GB variant for the price of 256GB variant. During the early bird period, customers can also receive a free phone damange protection plan worth Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi 17 Series Specifications in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications:

  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra has an OLED dissplay with up to 3500nits of peak brightness
  • 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate
  • DC dimming
  • 6000mAh battery with 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charge
  • 200MP 1-inch LOFIC maing camera sensor
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports Dolby Vision and ACES Log recording at up to 4K 120fps
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Xiaomi 17 Specifications:

  • 66330mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging
  • Triple 50MP Leica camera system
  • 50MP front camera with advanced autofocus for clear selfies and video calls
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • 191 grams weight and 8.06mm thin
  • IP68 + IP69
  • Triple 50MP Leica camera system
  • Xiaomi 17 features Xiaomi Guardian Structure and Xiaomi Glass 3.0

Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "With the Xiaomi 17 Series, we focused on engineering flagship devices that combine powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and professional-grade imaging in designs that feel natural to use every day."

