Vivo V70 FE 5G Launched with Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chip

Vivo V70 FE 5G has finally launched. This launch took place internationally in Indonesia, and not in India. In India, there are two phones of the series available for the customers - Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite 5G. These devices were launched recently, and they are now available for the users. Now, the Vivo V70 FE 5G has launched in Indonesia, and we certainly expect it to make it to the Indian market as well. The Vivo V70 FE 5G is a phone focused on camera performance. There's a 200MP camera sensor on the phone. Here are the complete details of the phone.









Read More - Apple Made 55 Million iPhones in India in 2025

Vivo V70 FE 5G Price

The Vivo V70 FE 5G is available in multiple memory variants including:

8GB + 256GB = IDR 6,499,000 (about $380)

12GB + 512GB = IDR 7,199,000 (about $425)

8GB + 512GB = IDR 7,399,000 (about $435)

It is available in multiple colour options - Muse Purple, Ocean Blie, and Titanium Silver.

Read More - OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launching in India on this Date

Vivo V70 FE 5G Specifications

Vivo V70 FE 5G comes with the following specifications:

7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging

MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Six years of security updates

200MP main sesor with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide-camera and 32MP sensor for selfies/video calls

6.83-inch AMOLED display with 10-but Q10+ panel with 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1900nits

IP68 and IP69 ratings