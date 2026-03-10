Apple Made 55 Million iPhones in India in 2025

The Indian government has made the policies and incentives friendly for the foreign investors to come and manufacture in India. It is the production linked incentives (PLI) scheme which is bringing in foreign investments.

Highlights

  • Apple incorporated made about 55 million iPhone units in India in 2025.
  • This was up by 53% YoY.
  • This reflects the move from the company to shift its production from China to India after tariffs implementation from the US government.

The Indian government has made the policies and incentives friendly for the foreign investors to come and manufacture in India. It is the production linked incentives (PLI) scheme which is bringing in foreign investments. Apple, with the help of its partners including Foxconn is scaling iPhone production within India. Well, it is assembling, and not manufacturing technically, but it marks a major development for the Indian economy.

This also shows how fast Apple is shifting its production overall from China to India. Not just India, but the Cupertinot tech giant is also eyeing to increase its presence in Vietnam. The company is also doing great when it comes to sales in India, as it is setting new revenue records every fiscal year.

Expert Opinion

