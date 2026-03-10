Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India with Creators Edition Model: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

xiaomi pad 8 launched in india with

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India. This time, what's cool is that there's a Creator's Edition model as well for the users. Xiaomi Pad 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and also features the segment's first LPDDR5T memory with UFS 4.1 internal storage. The are plenty of accessories too, so let's directly check out the price first.




Xiaomi Pad 8 Price and Availability in India

Xiaomi Pad 8 is available in five different variants:

  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 33,999
  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 36,999
  • 12GB + 256GB (Nano Texture) = Rs 38,999
  • Creator's Edition 12GB + 256GB = Rs 41,999
  • Creator's Edition 12GB + 256GB with Nano Texture = Rs 43,999

All the variants get a Rs 3,000 discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions and Rs 2,750 on full swipe. The people purchasing Xiaomi Pad 8 between March 17 and March 31, 2026, will also get a one year aadditional warranty.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications in India

Xiaomi Pad 8 has a 11.2-inch display with support for 3.2K resolution with a refresh rate up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 800nits with adaptive HDR. There's also support for Dolby Vision and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light. The tablet has a one-piece body (all metal) and is available in Pine Green, Blue, and Gray colour options.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet packs a 9200mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. Xiaomi is also including a 67W fast-charging inside the box.

The tablet includes a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP front camera as well. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 1. It runs on HyperOS 3 and supports Xiaomi HyperConnect features such as cross-device camera, combined cameras,  and more.

