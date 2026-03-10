Airtel Brings Mobile Connectivity to Remote Marwah Region in Jammu and Kashmir

Reported by Kripa B 0

First-ever reliable telecom connectivity reaches the difficult-to-access valley linking Kishtwar and Anantnag.

Highlights

  • First telecom operator to provide network access in the isolated region.
  • Nearly 150-km stretch previously lacked reliable telecom coverage.
  • Move likely to boost tourism and digital inclusion in the region.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the expansion of its mobile network to the remote Marwah region of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first time reliable telecom connectivity has reached the geographically isolated area that links Kishtwar and Anantnag districts. The telecom operator said the rollout makes it the first service provider to deliver mobile connectivity in Marwah, a region known for its rugged terrain and difficult accessibility. The development is expected to significantly improve communication for residents, security personnel and tourists in one of the country’s most challenging landscapes.

Airtel Becomes First Telecom Operator in Marwah

"With this milestone deployment, Airtel has become the first and only service provider to deliver reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region," the company said in an exchange filing dated March 10, 2026.




Region Often Cut Off During Winters

Marwah remains cut off for long periods during winter due to heavy snowfall and limited seasonal road access to neighbouring areas such as Kishtwar and Anantnag. Residents have traditionally relied on mule transport or foot travel to access essential services and supplies. The absence of telecom coverage had left nearly a 150-kilometre stretch without reliable connectivity.

Tourism and Digital Access Set to Improve

With the deployment of its high-speed network, Airtel aims to bridge the digital divide in the region while supporting emergency communication, local livelihoods and administrative coordination. The company also noted that improved connectivity could unlock tourism potential in the scenic but largely unexplored area.

Dibyendu Aich, Chief Operating Officer for Jammu and Kashmir at Airtel, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to connecting remote regions and strengthening India’s digital infrastructure. “We are proud to bridge the digital divide in Marwah, bringing high-speed mobile connectivity to a region long isolated by nature’s toughest barriers. Airtel’s relentless expansion into high-altitude and remote areas underscores our commitment to strengthening India’s digital backbone and ensuring every citizen, no matter how remote, stays connected.”

Part of Airtel’s Expansion in Remote Areas

The rollout is part of Airtel’s broader efforts to expand telecom infrastructure in underserved and geographically challenging regions across the country, supporting India’s ongoing digital transformation.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

