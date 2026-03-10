GAIL and RailTel Sign MoU to Explore Telecom Opportunities in India

GAIL and RailTel have signed an MoU to explore telecom and digital infrastructure opportunities in India. The partnership aims to strengthen connectivity and support the country’s digital infrastructure expansion.

Highlights

  • GAIL and RailTel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore telecom business opportunities.
  • The collaboration aims to strengthen India’s digital and communication infrastructure.
  • GAIL operates one of India’s largest natural gas pipeline networks across the country.

GAIL RailTEL Telecom MOU DetailsGAIL (India) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India Limited to explore business opportunities in the telecom and digital infrastructure space. The partnership is aimed at strengthening India’s communication framework while improving the utilisation of infrastructure resources across sectors.

According to the companies, the agreement focuses on collaboration in areas related to digital infrastructure development and telecom services. By combining their respective strengths in network infrastructure and technology capabilities, GAIL and RailTel plan to support the expansion of reliable digital connectivity across the country.




Also Read: RailTel Partners Nokia to Modernise Network Across India

The MoU was signed on March 5, 2026. Representing GAIL, Shri S S Agrawal, Executive Director (O&M-CO), signed the agreement, while Shri J S Marwah, Company Secretary and General Manager (Law) at RailTel, signed on behalf of RailTel. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organisations, including Shri Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development) at GAIL, and Shri Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Deepak Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, said the partnership aligns with the company’s broader vision of integrating energy infrastructure with digital technologies. He highlighted that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are expected to play a transformative role in shaping the future of infrastructure and connectivity in India.

According to Gupta, closer cooperation between companies working in infrastructure sectors can unlock new opportunities to improve efficiency and accelerate development. He added that partnerships such as this are important for building robust and future-ready networks that can support the country’s digital growth.

RailTel Chairman and Managing Director Shri Sanjai Kumar said the company remains committed to strengthening India’s digital backbone through secure and resilient communication networks. He noted that the collaboration with GAIL will enable both organisations to combine their expertise and resources to accelerate the development of telecom infrastructure.

RailTel, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has been playing a key role in expanding broadband connectivity and building high-capacity fibre networks across the country. GAIL, on the other hand, operates one of India’s largest natural gas pipeline networks and has been steadily expanding its infrastructure footprint.

The GAIL - RailTel collaboration is expected to focus on identifying new telecom related opportunities that can help strengthen India’s digital ecosystem while supporting the government’s broader digital connectivity initiatives not only that with the growing demand for high-speed connectivity, the integration of telecom networks with other infrastructure assets is expected to play a crucial role in expanding coverage and improving network reliability.

