Wipro Enterprises Explores Entry into Semiconductor Assembly and Testing: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Company is evaluating the OSAT route and seeking a technology partner as Indian conglomerates accelerate investments in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Highlights

  • Wipro Enterprises is exploring entry into semiconductor manufacturing via the OSAT route.
  • The company is scouting for a global technology partner to support the venture.
  • Several Indian conglomerates, including Tata Group and HCL Group, are investing in semiconductor facilities.

Wipro Enterprises is exploring an entry into semiconductor manufacturing, likely through the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) route, as large Indian conglomerates increasingly bet on the emerging sector to drive future growth, according to an Economic Times report by Dia Rekhi dated March 10, 2026, citing people familiar with the matter.

Technology partner key to the plan

"The talks are at an early and exploratory stage, but the company is keen to diversify into this sector," a person aware of the developments was quoted as saying. "The company is first looking to scout for a credible technology partner as that will be a critical and deciding factor."




Indian conglomerates ramp up semiconductor investments

The move would place Wipro Enterprises alongside several major Indian groups that have recently announced semiconductor investments. HCL Group, in partnership with Foxconn, laid the foundation for a Rs 3,700 crore OSAT facility in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, Tata Group is developing a Rs 27,000 crore OSAT facility in Assam, while Murugappa Group’s CG Semi has inaugurated the first phase of a Rs 7,600 crore OSAT project in Sanand, Gujarat, in collaboration with Renesas Electronics and Stars Microelectronics.

"Several large Indian conglomerates are seriously assessing opportunities in the semiconductor space. Wipro is no different," another person reportedly said. "But the discussions can only take a more definite shape once the contours of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 come to light, and it is understood if there will be as much of a push for more semiconductor manufacturing units when there are already 10 projects underway."

Engineering capabilities underpin diversification strategy

Wipro Enterprises operates independently within the broader Wipro Group, which also includes the listed IT services firm Wipro Ltd. The company houses two primary divisions—Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering—a diversified engineering business with operations spanning hydraulics, automation solutions, aerospace, water treatment and additive manufacturing.

Electronics materials push signals broader ambitions

As part of its expansion into the electronics supply chain, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering launched a new division, Wipro Electronic Materials, in 2025. In January this year, the division secured approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to invest Rs 500 crore in setting up a copper clad laminate manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Analysts reportedly noted that while investments in materials such as copper clad laminates represent a relatively lower-risk entry point into the electronics ecosystem, semiconductor manufacturing remains a high-risk, capital-intensive business that demands specialised process expertise and global partnerships.

Experts reportedly said securing a credible technology partner would be critical for any semiconductor manufacturing venture, as packaging and testing operations rely heavily on proprietary technologies, advanced manufacturing processes and long-standing relationships with chip designers and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

