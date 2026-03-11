BSNL Launches Kavach Number to Enhance Mobile Privacy for Women

Reported by Kripa B 0

New feature allows women users to recharge and make service transactions without revealing their real phone numbers.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • BSNL launches Kavach Number to strengthen women’s digital privacy.
  • The feature provides a temporary alternate 10-digit number.
  • Users can recharge and access services without revealing their real number.

Follow Us

BSNL Launches Kavach Number to Enhance Mobile Privacy for Women
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new feature called Kavach Number aimed at strengthening digital safety and privacy for women mobile users. The initiative was announced on the occasion of International Women’s Day as part of the telecom operator’s efforts to address growing concerns around the misuse of personal contact details.

BSNL Launches Kavach Number on International Women’s Day

“Your number is personal. Your safety is powerful. With the BSNL Kavach Number, recharge without revealing your real number. Empowering women with secure and private connectivity,” BSNL said on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.




How the Kavach Number Feature Works

The Kavach Number service allows women to use a temporary or alternate 10-digit mobile number instead of revealing their actual phone number in public or commercial situations. The alternate number is linked to the user’s original BSNL mobile connection and acts as a protective layer while carrying out everyday tasks such as mobile recharges or service transactions.

Under the system, users who activate the feature receive the alternate number through SMS. This number can be shared at recharge outlets, retail stores or other service points where phone numbers are often required. While the request or transaction is routed to the user’s actual mobile account, the real phone number remains hidden from others.

Alternate Number Linked to Original BSNL Connection

The service has been designed to address situations where women frequently have to disclose their mobile numbers, particularly at local recharge shops or retail outlets where numbers are written down or entered manually. Such instances may lead to the number reaching unknown individuals, raising concerns about privacy, unwanted calls or potential misuse.

By introducing the Kavach Number, BSNL aims to reduce these risks and provide an additional layer of protection. The feature is expected to help prevent issues such as fraud, harassment or stalking that can arise when personal numbers are widely shared.

BSNL Kavach Number

The Kavach Number is not a separate mobile connection but an alias linked to the main BSNL number. All services, including recharges and transactions, continue to function normally while keeping the user’s primary contact details confidential. However, the telco did not disclose any further details.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Same in Outdoor. For normal Users not an issue except Online Gaming & Office Work Users.

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

NAMO :

JUST WASTE THE PUBLIC MONEY , RESOURCES AND EFFORTS IN NONSENSE. DONOT WORK TO IMPROVE THE NETWORK AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION…

BSNL has Done Something Which People Across India will Love

Sahil Shah :

Then that might be the reason for not going for 600mhz. If phones will not support it then why invest?

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Faraz :

If Jio stops unlimited 5G, it won't take Airtel and Vi even 24 hours to follow. I think Jio will…

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

SCKPA :

The same case happened with me with Jio. Indoor 4g and 5g signal too unusable and lastly ported to airtel.…

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments