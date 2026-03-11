BSNL Launches Kavach Number to Enhance Mobile Privacy for Women



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new feature called Kavach Number aimed at strengthening digital safety and privacy for women mobile users. The initiative was announced on the occasion of International Women’s Day as part of the telecom operator’s efforts to address growing concerns around the misuse of personal contact details.

BSNL Launches Kavach Number on International Women’s Day

“Your number is personal. Your safety is powerful. With the BSNL Kavach Number, recharge without revealing your real number. Empowering women with secure and private connectivity,” BSNL said on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.









How the Kavach Number Feature Works

The Kavach Number service allows women to use a temporary or alternate 10-digit mobile number instead of revealing their actual phone number in public or commercial situations. The alternate number is linked to the user’s original BSNL mobile connection and acts as a protective layer while carrying out everyday tasks such as mobile recharges or service transactions.

Under the system, users who activate the feature receive the alternate number through SMS. This number can be shared at recharge outlets, retail stores or other service points where phone numbers are often required. While the request or transaction is routed to the user’s actual mobile account, the real phone number remains hidden from others.

Alternate Number Linked to Original BSNL Connection

The service has been designed to address situations where women frequently have to disclose their mobile numbers, particularly at local recharge shops or retail outlets where numbers are written down or entered manually. Such instances may lead to the number reaching unknown individuals, raising concerns about privacy, unwanted calls or potential misuse.

By introducing the Kavach Number, BSNL aims to reduce these risks and provide an additional layer of protection. The feature is expected to help prevent issues such as fraud, harassment or stalking that can arise when personal numbers are widely shared.

The Kavach Number is not a separate mobile connection but an alias linked to the main BSNL number. All services, including recharges and transactions, continue to function normally while keeping the user’s primary contact details confidential. However, the telco did not disclose any further details.