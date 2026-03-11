Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

The Vivo T5x 5G is expected to pack a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast-charging. The phone is also expected to support reverse wired charging. There will be likely support for bypass charging as well which will help with scenarios such as gaming.

Highlights

  • Vivo T5x 5G is soon going to launch in India.
  • The phone was teased a few days back by the brand, and now its launch is going to happen soon.
  • The Vivo T5x 5G is the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G.

vivo t5x 5g india launch date confirmed

Vivo T5x 5G is soon going to launch in India. The phone was teased a few days back by the brand, and now its launch is going to happen soon. The Vivo T5x 5G is the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G. The Vivo T5x 5G is now confirmed to launch on March 17, 2026. This is just a few days from here. The brand teased that this phone will be 5x the power. The launch will take place at 12 PM on the said day.




The phone is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor. The processor managed to cross one million mark on AnTuTu and thus on paper it should be able to at least handle multi-tasking and casual gaming without much stress. The phone has gone IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor with support for 4K video recording. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera sensor. This would be a notable upgrade over the 8MP selfie which was there on the Vivo T4x. For pricing details, let's wait for the launch date.

