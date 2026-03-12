OnePlus 15T First Real Life Look Out

Reported by Tanuja K 0

For the white variant of the device, OnePlus is reportedly using a micro-arc oxidation process on both the metal frame and the rear panel to creatte a uniform white finish. The edges of the phone seem roundd and the camera module sits close to the back panel.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15T is going to launch soon in China.
  • Now the phone's first real life look is out.
  • The phone will be compact, and will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Follow Us

oneplus 15t first real life look out

OnePlus 15T is going to launch soon in China. Now the phone's first real life look is out. The phone will be compact, and will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Its design is similar to the OnePlus 13T. It will likely make it to the global market with the branding of OnePlus 15s. The phone will be available in three colours - Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate.




Read More - Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched with 7200mAh Battery: Price and Specs

For the white variant of the device, OnePlus is reportedly using a micro-arc oxidation process on both the metal frame and the rear panel to creatte a uniform white finish. The edges of the phone seem roundd and the camera module sits close to the back panel.

Read More - Xiaomi Book Pro 14: Xiaomi is Back with Laptops

OnePlus has focused a lot on the design of the phone, and kept it fairly balanced in weight from all sides. This will make the device comfortable to use in the long-run. The OnePlus 15T is expected to come with a 6.32-inch flat display with slim bezels, and the device is also said to pack a 7500mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging. OnePlus confirmed that the device will use an upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto sensor. Further, there will be a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with improved haptics and stereo speakers on the phone. There will also be support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

The Truth Teller :

India is not a small country. You ask where that money goes? Ask yourself how the schemes where from farmers…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

rahul_yadav :

Elite Babus after destroying DTH sector. Let destroy the Mobile Data plans. Instead of making policy to improve Telecom sector…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Ralph :

Are we not already paying 18% GST on our phone bills? What about AGR, Spectrum charges, etc. levied? Where does…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Cryogenic :

This may be the worst decision that government is going to take and it's effect could be seen as the…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Sahil Shah :

True but at that time many had 3G phones and were about to upgrade to 4G. As of now many…

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments