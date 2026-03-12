oneplus 15t first real life look out

OnePlus 15T is going to launch soon in China. Now the phone's first real life look is out. The phone will be compact, and will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Its design is similar to the OnePlus 13T. It will likely make it to the global market with the branding of OnePlus 15s. The phone will be available in three colours - Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate.









Read More - Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched with 7200mAh Battery: Price and Specs

For the white variant of the device, OnePlus is reportedly using a micro-arc oxidation process on both the metal frame and the rear panel to creatte a uniform white finish. The edges of the phone seem roundd and the camera module sits close to the back panel.

Read More - Xiaomi Book Pro 14: Xiaomi is Back with Laptops

OnePlus has focused a lot on the design of the phone, and kept it fairly balanced in weight from all sides. This will make the device comfortable to use in the long-run. The OnePlus 15T is expected to come with a 6.32-inch flat display with slim bezels, and the device is also said to pack a 7500mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging. OnePlus confirmed that the device will use an upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto sensor. Further, there will be a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with improved haptics and stereo speakers on the phone. There will also be support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating.